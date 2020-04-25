Altium Wealth Management LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 74,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. bought a new position in BRF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BRF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BRF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in BRF by 361.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in BRF during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRFS opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.40. Brf S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $9.96.

BRFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on BRF from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

