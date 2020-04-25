Altium Wealth Management LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,677 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,972,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $656,683,000 after buying an additional 4,649,003 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,691,211 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $438,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,561,203 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $126,829,000 after purchasing an additional 232,863 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,675,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,605,000 after purchasing an additional 537,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,286,484 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,936 shares in the last quarter. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $21.72.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VOD. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

