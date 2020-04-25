Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,442 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,442 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,040,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 352,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 135,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP opened at $104.37 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $121.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHKP. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

