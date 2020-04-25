Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $223,000 Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $11,668,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 939.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 35,395 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $8,337,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.93.

Deere & Company stock opened at $138.63 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

