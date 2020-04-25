Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,144 Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

APD opened at $216.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.87. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $257.01. The company has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.47.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

