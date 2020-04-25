10,245 Shares in Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) Acquired by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,245 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Talend by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Talend by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,932,000 after buying an additional 150,585 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Talend during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Talend by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 199,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 50,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Talend during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,341,000. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TLND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Talend from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Talend from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ:TLND opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $712.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.23. Talend SA has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $51.00.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $66.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.79% and a negative return on equity of 157.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Talend SA will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Laurent Bride sold 3,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $82,855.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 182,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,277.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

