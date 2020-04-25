Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires 281 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $32,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $88.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.32. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $15,263,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,712.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,496,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,459,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,214 shares of company stock worth $19,039,789 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.93.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

