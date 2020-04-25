Altium Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,983,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 108,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,590,000 after buying an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 183,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,126,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $298.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.75.

S&P Global stock opened at $283.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $312.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.41.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

