Piper Sandler Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.14.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. ADIDAS AG/S had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 8.38%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADIDAS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC raised ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $111.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.95. ADIDAS AG/S has a fifty-two week low of $87.65 and a fifty-two week high of $176.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S in the fourth quarter worth $1,872,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S in the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Earnings History and Estimates for ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

