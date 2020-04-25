Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,375 BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,375 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBL. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in BHP Group by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,076,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,627,000 after acquiring an additional 633,426 shares during the period. Centenus Global Management LP lifted its stake in BHP Group by 332.1% during the 4th quarter. Centenus Global Management LP now owns 648,191 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,471,000 after acquiring an additional 498,191 shares during the period. Amia Capital LLP bought a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,434,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 2,076.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 373,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,551,000 after acquiring an additional 356,201 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average of $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. BHP Group PLC has a 12-month low of $23.64 and a 12-month high of $51.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BBL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of BHP Group from $35.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Altium Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Line Corp
Altium Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Line Corp
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 260,223 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 260,223 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $109.79 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $109.79 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 62,711 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 62,711 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
92,374 Shares in Mizuho Financial Group Inc. Acquired by Altium Wealth Management LLC
92,374 Shares in Mizuho Financial Group Inc. Acquired by Altium Wealth Management LLC
Altium Wealth Management LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Brf S.A.
Altium Wealth Management LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Brf S.A.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report