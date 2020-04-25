Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,375 BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL)

Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,375 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBL. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in BHP Group by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,076,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,627,000 after acquiring an additional 633,426 shares during the period. Centenus Global Management LP lifted its stake in BHP Group by 332.1% during the 4th quarter. Centenus Global Management LP now owns 648,191 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,471,000 after acquiring an additional 498,191 shares during the period. Amia Capital LLP bought a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,434,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 2,076.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 373,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,551,000 after acquiring an additional 356,201 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average of $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. BHP Group PLC has a 12-month low of $23.64 and a 12-month high of $51.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BBL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of BHP Group from $35.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

