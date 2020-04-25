Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,375 BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL)

Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,375 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBL. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in BHP Group by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,076,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,627,000 after acquiring an additional 633,426 shares during the period. Centenus Global Management LP lifted its stake in BHP Group by 332.1% during the 4th quarter. Centenus Global Management LP now owns 648,191 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,471,000 after acquiring an additional 498,191 shares during the period. Amia Capital LLP bought a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,434,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 2,076.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 373,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,551,000 after acquiring an additional 356,201 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.38% of the company’s stock.
BHP Group stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average of $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. BHP Group PLC has a 12-month low of $23.64 and a 12-month high of $51.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.
