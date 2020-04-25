Altium Wealth Management LLC Invests $267,000 in Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ)

Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,345 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Canon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Canon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Canon by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Canon by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Canon by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canon stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.68. Canon Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $30.12.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Canon had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canon Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Canon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup downgraded Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Canon to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

