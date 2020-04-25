Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,167,416 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 93,262 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals worth $8,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADMS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADMS. ValuEngine upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.59.

ADMS opened at $3.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $7.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 335.30% and a negative net margin of 192.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

