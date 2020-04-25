Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 1,741 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,237 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $12,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 470.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,210 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $68,689,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,566,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,353,000 after purchasing an additional 912,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $68.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Owens Corning from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Owens Corning from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.94.

In other news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.90 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 51,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,076.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

