Piper Sandler Weighs in on e.l.f. Beauty Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for e.l.f. Beauty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average is $15.20. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $559.53 million, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 2.11.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 67.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 298,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 120,312 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $741,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,217,000 after buying an additional 596,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 9,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $181,316.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $83,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,756 shares of company stock worth $1,559,061 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

