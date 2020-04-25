Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,450 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.35% of Nevro worth $13,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,913,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,967,000 after purchasing an additional 20,535 shares during the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in Nevro by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 577,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,840,000 after buying an additional 180,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nevro by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,689,000 after buying an additional 26,664 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nevro by 8,168.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 399,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,156,000 after buying an additional 395,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Nevro by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 311,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,574,000 after buying an additional 12,864 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NVRO opened at $119.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.68. Nevro Corp has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $148.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.26.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $114.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.83 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Nevro Corp will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Nevro from $153.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $146.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.92.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

