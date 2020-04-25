Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ICLK. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLK opened at $4.37 on Friday. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $254.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iclick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

