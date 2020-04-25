Analysts Set Expectations for HollyFrontier Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HollyFrontier in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on HollyFrontier from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.47.

Shares of HFC opened at $28.56 on Friday. HollyFrontier has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $58.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average is $42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.59.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.42%. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 76,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,979.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 50,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 20,185 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 346.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 79,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 61,615 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 122,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 57,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 115,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

