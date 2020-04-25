BidaskClub Lowers American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) to Sell

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $34.99.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in American Airlines Group by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,433 shares of the airline’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,707 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 34,241 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,910 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

