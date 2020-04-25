Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,772 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the first quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nike by 68.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $88.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.04. The company has a market cap of $135.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

Several analysts have commented on NKE shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $102.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

