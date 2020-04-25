Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $323,000 Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,746,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,567,794,000 after purchasing an additional 501,020 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,091,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321,570 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $651,802,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Micron Technology by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,342,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $609,987,000 after buying an additional 4,902,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Micron Technology by 9,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,641,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $411,055,000 after buying an additional 7,562,741 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average of $49.64. The stock has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.22.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

