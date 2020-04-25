Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 19,888 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 65.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,888 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA opened at $34.70 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.