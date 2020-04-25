Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,350 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 32,045 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 125,116 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 135,561 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 320,122 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after buying an additional 34,712 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average is $32.20. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.47.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien bought 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,514.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.