Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 883 Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $107,863,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Gartner during the third quarter worth approximately $30,510,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 305,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,065,000 after buying an additional 190,059 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $27,715,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,328,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $821,197,000 after purchasing an additional 153,981 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IT opened at $109.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Gartner Inc has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. Gartner had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner Inc will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins purchased 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.50 per share, for a total transaction of $216,487.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,152,151.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total transaction of $964,473.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,636,063.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gartner from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gartner from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

