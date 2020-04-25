Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,249 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Teleflex by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teleflex from $405.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.82.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $50,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $238,955.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total transaction of $258,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,463.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,350 shares of company stock valued at $456,492 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex stock opened at $338.39 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $221.27 and a 52 week high of $398.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $308.08 and a 200-day moving average of $345.61.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.01 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

