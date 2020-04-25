Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 323 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,265,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,317 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 773.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,841,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,662 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,601,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,027 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $103,735,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,371,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,350,000 after buying an additional 956,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Guggenheim lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.25.

NVS stock opened at $89.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.20 and its 200 day moving average is $89.43. The stock has a market cap of $201.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

