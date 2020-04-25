Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Stake Reduced by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 397.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,672,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000.

NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $34.68 on Friday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.12.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

