Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG) by 247.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 by 967.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 during the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 during the 4th quarter worth about $531,000.

Shares of NKG stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 Company Profile

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

