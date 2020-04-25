Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,648,853,000. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $494,986,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,017,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,287 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,466,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,229,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,925 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $99.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.18. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

