Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 244 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Cfra dropped their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $112.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.82.

NYSE:KMX opened at $70.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46. CarMax, Inc has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $103.18.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. CarMax had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shira Goodman acquired 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,716.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

