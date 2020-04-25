Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $8,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James A. Lico sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $9,621,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,237 shares in the company, valued at $35,809,291.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $211,998.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,124.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,089 shares of company stock valued at $11,074,434 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTV. Cowen raised Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.46.

FTV stock opened at $60.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.28. Fortive Corp has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $89.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

