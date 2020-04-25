Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $8.53 Million Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $8,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $109,337,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,734,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $411,013,000 after acquiring an additional 577,028 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 755.4% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 418,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,965,000 after acquiring an additional 369,888 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $38,041,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,245,000 after acquiring an additional 187,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $195.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 61.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.95. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.04 and a 1 year high of $196.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.79 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.