Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 4,700 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 155,321 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $9,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 689,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,581,027,000 after purchasing an additional 338,005 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of WBA stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.11 and a 200-day moving average of $53.09.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.