Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Marathon Petroleum Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Marathon Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.58.

MPC stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 2.07.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 4,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

