Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $12,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $274,318.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,784.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,327.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $71.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.