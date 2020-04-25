Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443,433 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 139,118 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $13,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.65.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $771,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,599,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,503,542.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $6,565,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $65,398,000 in the last ninety days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UBER opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.88. Uber Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

