Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $34,000 Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,395,000 after purchasing an additional 82,246 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,618,000 after acquiring an additional 20,327 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,543,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,253,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,104,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,371,000 after acquiring an additional 89,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 3,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $385,891.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $108,701.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,668 shares of company stock worth $4,163,654. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $124.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $96.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.08.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $77.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.