Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 11,360 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $12,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total transaction of $88,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,162.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $170,917.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,811. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,272,907. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $153.01 on Friday. Global Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $209.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.37. The company has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 64.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens decreased their price target on Global Payments from $208.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Global Payments from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Global Payments from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.86.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

