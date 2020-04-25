Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $26.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.16. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $212.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 36.73% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

In related news, Director Craig R. Callen bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $817,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig R. Callen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $88,400.00. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.