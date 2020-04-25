Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $32,000 Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 827.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,210,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 689.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,779,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,432,000 after buying an additional 1,553,948 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,661,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,878,000 after buying an additional 786,372 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,477,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,684,000 after buying an additional 607,720 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 728,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,097,000 after buying an additional 309,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFM opened at $21.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.93. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $24.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.04.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $3.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Lawrence Molloy acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $91,289.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,974.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

