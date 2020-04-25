Ingalls & Snyder LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,089 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $517,908,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,057,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,200,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,349 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $183,636,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $111,978,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,084,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,563,000 after buying an additional 740,845 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPG stock opened at $51.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.13 and a 200 day moving average of $126.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $180.06.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $218.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.21.

In other news, Director Larry C. Glasscock bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.98 per share, with a total value of $589,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Herbert Simon bought 188,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.68 per share, with a total value of $9,933,972.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 190,925 shares in the company, valued at $10,057,929. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 350,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,593 over the last three months. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

