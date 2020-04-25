Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for M&T Bank Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a report released on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.38. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share.

MTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $185.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.37.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $105.06 on Friday. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $174.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 49.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

