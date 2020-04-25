Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 3,125 Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 136.7% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1,559.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $41.70 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $46.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.77.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.