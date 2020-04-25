Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $459,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $44.74 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $59.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.46.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

