Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 17 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,338,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,749,437,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Booking by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 658,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Booking by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 559,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,148,382,000 after purchasing an additional 45,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $920,496,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,362.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,376.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,811.21. The company has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $22.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 57.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Cowen dropped their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Booking from $1,840.00 to $1,540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,535.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $1,540.00 to $1,430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,797.15.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

