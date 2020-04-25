Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,853 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $6,405,810,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,187,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $915,395,000 after buying an additional 2,034,774 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,390,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,270,000 after acquiring an additional 222,590 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,551,000 after acquiring an additional 433,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,977,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $6,969,452.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $1,422,874.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BK has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

BK opened at $35.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.06. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

