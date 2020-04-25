Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) Shares Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) by 165.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,814 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUI. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,254,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUI stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.11.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

