Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 29,851 Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT) by 238.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,851 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 11.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 1,010.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 296,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 269,969 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 61,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MQT opened at $11.84 on Friday. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

