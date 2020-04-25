Atticus Wealth Management LLC Buys 269 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 61.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,388,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,922 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,461,000. Apriem Advisors grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,104,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,014,000 after purchasing an additional 358,215 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,168,000 after purchasing an additional 300,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,031,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,537,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $55.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.96. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $56.72.

