Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $51,000 Holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 125,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 118,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,942,000. Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 22,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JXI opened at $52.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.22. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $41.43 and a 1 year high of $64.27.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

