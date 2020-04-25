ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by 1776 Wealth LLC

1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 205.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 668.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total transaction of $590,467.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,187.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Schneider sold 2,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $805,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,235,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,541 shares of company stock valued at $38,458,174. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow stock opened at $302.94 on Friday. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $362.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 521.60, a P/E/G ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.51.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $305.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.18.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

